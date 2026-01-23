LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces have taken their recovery to the next level this off season.

“I asked them what’s one thing you want us to purchase and get in the building this year to help you perform better for your season, and a couple of them said a red light bed," Aces trainer Siara Burgi said.

WATCH | Local athletes level up with red light therapy

From professional athletes to fans in the stands, red light therapy has become a popular recovery method.

“We induce damage anytime we play a basketball game so anything like this just enhanced the body’s natural metabolic processes to repair," Burgi said.

KTNV

The bed now a main stay in the Aces' training room and Perry Kamel has worked to make red light therapy accessible for all.

“People are coming back from surgeries more quickly, injuries more quickly, very popular with athletes also with everyday golfers, pickleball players, grandmas who want to play more vigorously with the grand kids, it’s really for everybody," Kamel said.

KTNV

Vegas is home to one of DNA Vibe's manufacturing sites for their "jazz band" that's helping athletes and the Aces say this is just the beginning.

“It’s going to become more popular as the science backs it up.”

The Aces tip off the 2026 season on May 9th at T-Mobile Arena against the Mercury for a WNBA Finals Rematch.