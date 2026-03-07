Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young talk CBA negotiations ahead of FIBA Women's World Cup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "We're still in this fight to get what we deserve."

That's the message Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray had on Friday when asked about ongoing collective bargaining agreement negotiations with the WNBA.

Gray, and teammate Jackie Young, are currently practicing with USA Basketball as the women's team gets ready to play in the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The team already has a guaranteed spot in the World Cup in Berlin after they won the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup.

The league and player's association have been negotiating for months on new terms, including things like higher pay, child care and retirement benefits. The WNBA previously told the player's association that a new agreement needs to be put in place by Tuesday in order to avoid any delays to the 2026 schedule.

When looking at upcoming dates, the expansion draft hasn't been scheduled yet, the college draft is set for April 13, and WNBA training camp is supposed to begin on April 19.

However, the player's union has advised representatives that if certain terms can't be agreed to, they're not afraid to go on strike.

"We said, if it comes to it, it was an overwhelming percentage that said yes. We will be okay going on strike. Finally, that comes into play, but I think there's also this mentality that, you know, where does it stop? Where are you comfortable doing it individually? That's everybody's choice. But for me, I was okay giving my okay. If this doesn't come with what we want, then I'm okay doing that," Gray said. "With any transformation, I think there's going to be conversations and debates that happen behind the scenes, but I think everybody wants the common goal to be paid, to be treated, and to be valued like we should."

That's a sentiment echoed by Young.

"I think we're all just fighting for what we think we deserve," Young said. "I just want to feel valued. I think that's the biggest thing. Sometimes you have to have hard conversations to get something good."

Neither one of them ruled out the union hammering out a final agreement ahead of the season and both said they're eager to get back to the court.

"Of course I want to play. The competitor in me wants to play this game every single year, for the fans and for this league to continue growing," Gray said. "There's a lot of momentum right now so of course we want to play. It's just that balance of making sure that we feel that we're in the right place to play when that time comes."

"I'm preparing to play. I can't just sit and not work out. You know," Young said. "So my thing is I'm just still trying to get in the best shape possible. Obviously, I think both sides want a season and want to play. So I'm just kind of preparing my mind as I usually do at this point in time to get ready for the season."

For now, they're focused on representing the U.S. and bringing more attention to women's sports.

"Representation and being able to see us and visibility matters on all levels, no matter what uniform we're in," Gray said. "I think it's amazing that a lot of different people will be able to see us play at different points and moments."

The 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament is scheduled to run from March 11-17.

Team USA is part of a six-team pool alongside New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Senegal, Italy, and Spain.

Their first game is against Senegal on Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. PST.