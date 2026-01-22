Return of the Champs: Las Vegas Aces release 2026 season schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Get ready for a rematch; the WNBA 2026 season schedule is officially out, and it starts with the Las Vegas Aces hosting the Phoenix Mercury. The two teams fought for the championship during the 2025 Finals.

The season opens May 9 at T-Mobile Arena, but tickets are already hard to come by.

The Aces have sold out their regular-season ticket memberships for the third straight year.

However, a limited number of tickets for individual games will be available to the public in the coming months.

All times are in Pacific Standard Time:

May



Saturday, May 9, vs Phoenix Mercury at 12:30 p.m.



Sunday, May 10, at Los Angeles Sparks at 3 p.m.



Wednesday, May 13, at Connecticut Sun at 8 p.m.



Friday, May 15, at Connecticut Sun at 7:30 p.m.



Sunday, May 17, at Atlanta Dream at 3 p.m.



Saturday, May 23, vs Los Angeles Sparks at 5 p.m.



Thursday, May 28, at Dallas Wings at 7 p.m.



Sunday, May 31, at Golden State Valkyries at 12:30 p.m.

June



Tuesday, June 2, at Los Angeles Sparks at 7 p.m.



Saturday, June 6, vs Golden State Valkyries at 12 p.m.



Monday, June 8, vs Seattle Storm at 7 p.m.



Thursday, June 11, at Portland Fire at 7 p.m.



Saturday, June 13, vs Minnesota Lynx at 5 p.m.



Monday, June 15, at Dallas Wings at 7 p.m.



Wednesday, June 17, at Phoenix Mercury at 7 p.m.



Sunday, June 21, vs Golden State Valkyries at 1 p.m.



Tuesday, June 23, vs New York Liberty 7 p.m.



Thursday, June 25, vs Dallas Wings at 7 p.m.



Sunday, June 28, at Chicago Sky at 3 p.m.

July



Friday, July 3, vs Chicago Sky at 7 p.m.



Sunday, July 5, vs Indiana Fever at 4 p.m.



Thursday, July 9, at Portland Fire at 7 p.m.



Saturday, July 11, vs Phoenix Mercury at 1 p.m.



Sunday, July 12, vs Indiana Fever at 6 p.m.



Monday, July 20, at Toronto Tempo at 8 p.m.



Wednesday, July 22, at Washington Mystics at 7:30 p.m.



Tuesday, July 28, vs Portland Fire at 7 p.m.



Thursday, July 30, vs New York Liberty at 7 p.m.

August



Saturday, August 1, at Chicago Sky at 12 p.m.



Monday, August 3, at Atlanta Dream at 7:30 p.m.



Thursday, August 6, at Indiana Fever at 7 p.m.



Saturday, August 8, at Minnesota Lynx at 12 p.m.



Sunday, August 9, at New York Liberty at 12:30 p.m.



Tuesday, August 11, vs Washington Mystics at 7 p.m.



Thursday, August 13, vs Washington Mystics at 7 p.m.



Sunday, August 16, vs Minnesota Lynx at 5 p.m.



Tuesday, August 18, vs Atlanta Dream at 7 p.m.



Thursday, August 20, vs Connecticut Sun at 7 p.m.



Sunday, August 23, at Toronto Tempo at 4 p.m.



Friday, August 28, vs Toronto Tempo at 7 p.m.

September



Thursday, September 17, at Seattle Storm at 7 p.m.



Sunday, September 20, vs Seattle Storm at 6 p.m.



Tuesday, September 22, vs Los Angeles Sparks at 7 p.m.



Thursday, September 24, at Phoenix Mercury at 7 p.m.

Broadcast schedules will be announced at a later date.