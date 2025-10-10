Las Vegas Aces sweep Phoenix Mercury to become 3-time WNBA Champions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces took the WNBA Championship title for the third time in four years at Game 4’s matchup against the Phoenix Mercury.

After a season full of ups and downs, the Las Vegas Aces have persevered to claim their third championship after sweeping the Phoenix Mercury four games to none. That's after they defeated Phoenix in Game 4 by a score of 97-86.

The Aces took the lead early on in the first quarter and just continued their offensive momentum, with six three-pointers through 12 minutes, to pull away to a commanding 16-point lead.

Las Vegas was also able to take advantage of Phoenix's offensive mistakes, converting at least seven points on Mercury turnovers by the end of the second quarter. In comparison, the Aces did not turn the ball over at all in the first half and their three-point percentage was sitting at 52.9%.

With 9.2 seconds to go, Phoenix suffered a blow after Alyssa Thomas went down with a shoulder injury after colliding with Jewell Loyd. Thomas was taken to the locker room to be checked out. However, in the third quarter, she came back out and ended up staying in the game.

At halftime, the Aces led 54 to 38.

The third quarter got extremely physical, leading to aggressive play on both sides. With 2:41 to go, Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts was ejected for walking onto the floor to protest a call. That's when assistant coach Kristi Toliver took over and the team clawed its way to within six points of Las Vegas with 7:56 left in the game. Then, with 1:42 left in the third, Wilson was hit in the arm and nose.

Despite Phoenix trying to claw their way back, the Aces' defense held, and they were able to seal the win.

A'ja Wilson also set yet another league record in Game 4. She is now the only WNBA player in league history to score over 300 points in a single postseason, which helped seal the Aces' third championship title in four years.

Before the game

After an extremely close Game 3, the Las Vegas Aces melted the Phoenix Mercury — and are looking to seal the deal at their potential matchup for Game 4 at the WNBA Finals.

Job's not done 😤 Game 4 tomorrow 🔜



📍 Phoenix, AZ

⌚️ 5PM PT

📺 @espn

📽️ General Admission, The Spot LV, @DTContainerPark



2025 Aces Playoffs presented by @ally pic.twitter.com/X3oYRjGCRY — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) October 9, 2025

If they successfully snuff out the Mercury once more at the Mortgage Matchup Center, the Aces will become three-time WNBA champions. If they fall to Phoenix, the Aces will return home for Game 5,

Last game, A'ja Wilson recorded her 25th playoff double-double, and shot almost half of the Aces' attempts from the free throw line. Jackie Young and Wilson made up a hefty 61% of all scoring in Game 3. Jewell Loyd made league history as the first to get 4 3-pointers in the first quarter, and Chelsea Gray holds the franchise's third-longest active streak when it comes to assists.

Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. on ESPN.