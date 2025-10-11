Parade plans in the works: Las Vegas celebrates as Aces bring home third championship trophy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Details on the parade will be forthcoming," says Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft after the Las Vegas Aces secured their third WNBA championship title in four years.

The Aces swept the Phoenix Mercury in four games to bring home the trophy on Friday night, and A'ja Wilson became the only player in league history to rack up more than 300 points in a single postseason.

“The Las Vegas Aces continue to inspire and motivate each of us with their talent, athleticism, and perseverance," Naft stated of the victory. "I cannot wait to help host their third Championship Parade and invite all Clark County residents to join me in celebrating our Las Vegas Aces.”

As of Friday night, we're awaiting additional details on when you can expect the Aces victory parade to take over the Las Vegas Strip, but Channel 13 has been told that the parade will be Friday, October 17.

Overjoyed reactions are pouring in from local officials and fans far and wide, calling the Aces the next WNBA Dynasty.

Mayor Shelley Berkley was among the first to publicly congratulate the team, writing, "Three championships in four years is a dynasty for Las Vegas!"

So happy for the @LVAces and for all the fans out there! Three championships in four years is a dynasty for Las Vegas! Congratulations to the players, coaches and the entire @LVAces organization. — Shelley Berkley (@mayoroflasvegas) October 11, 2025

"What a game," Congresswoman Dina Titus wrote on X. "I'm honored to introduce a resolution that recognizes this historic win."

Way to go, @LVAces!! Way to make us #OnlyinDistrictOne proud! What a game.



I’m honored to introduce a resolution that recognizes this historic win. Congratulations!#RaiseTheStakes https://t.co/7i1uuq5sgI — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) October 11, 2025

"And just like that, the [Las Vegas Aces] brought the championship back home where it belongs," Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto wrote. "Congratulations on a well-earned victory to our 2025 WNBA champs!"