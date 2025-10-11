Get parade-ready: Las Vegas Aces' store holds WNBA Championship merch pop-up

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A historic third Championship win for the Las Vegas Aces brings them home to a parade slated for October 17 — and they want to make sure you're decked out for it.
That's why the Aces' official store will be holding a merch pop-up around the Valley from now until October 17, a spokesperson for the Aces shared with Channel 13.
Here's where you can find it ahead of the celebration:
Saturday, October 11
When: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Aces Team Shop at Aces HQ, located at 1415 Raiders Way (suite 110)
Sunday, October 12
When: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Aces Team Shop at Aces HQ, located at 1415 Raiders Way (suite 110)
Wednesday, October 15
When: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Aces Team Shop at Aces HQ, located at 1415 Raiders Way (suite 110)
Thursday, October 16
When: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Opportunity Village, located at 6300 West Oakey Boulevard
Friday, October 17
When: 4 p.m. through the end of the parade
Where: Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena, located at 3780 South Las Vegas Boulevard
The Aces' official store in Henderson will also expand their hours to help you gear up.
Here are the updated store hours the Aces' spokesperson has shared with us:
Saturday, October 11: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, October 12: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, October 15: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, October 16: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
