Get parade-ready: Las Vegas Aces' store holds WNBA Championship merch pop-up

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A historic third Championship win for the Las Vegas Aces brings them home to a parade slated for October 17 — and they want to make sure you're decked out for it.

RELATED: Parade plans in the works: Las Vegas celebrates as Aces bring home third championship trophy

That's why the Aces' official store will be holding a merch pop-up around the Valley from now until October 17, a spokesperson for the Aces shared with Channel 13.

Here's where you can find it ahead of the celebration:

Saturday, October 11

When: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Aces Team Shop at Aces HQ, located at 1415 Raiders Way (suite 110)

Sunday, October 12

When: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Aces Team Shop at Aces HQ, located at 1415 Raiders Way (suite 110)

Wednesday, October 15

When: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Aces Team Shop at Aces HQ, located at 1415 Raiders Way (suite 110)

Thursday, October 16

When: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Opportunity Village, located at 6300 West Oakey Boulevard

Friday, October 17

When: 4 p.m. through the end of the parade

Where: Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena, located at 3780 South Las Vegas Boulevard

The Aces' official store in Henderson will also expand their hours to help you gear up.

Here are the updated store hours the Aces' spokesperson has shared with us:

Saturday, October 11: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, October 12: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, October 15: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 16: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.