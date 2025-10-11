Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Parade plans in the works: Las Vegas celebrates as Aces bring home third championship trophy

WNBA Finals Basketball
Rick Scuteri/AP
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson holds up the championship trophy after defeating the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA basketball finals, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Details on the parade will be forthcoming," says Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft after the Las Vegas Aces secured their third WNBA championship title in four years.

The Aces swept the Phoenix Mercury in four games to bring home the trophy on Friday night, and A'ja Wilson became the only player in league history to rack up more than 300 points in a single postseason.

“The Las Vegas Aces continue to inspire and motivate each of us with their talent, athleticism, and perseverance," Naft stated of the victory. "I cannot wait to help host their third Championship Parade and invite all Clark County residents to join me in celebrating our Las Vegas Aces.”

As of Friday night, we're awaiting additional details on when you can expect the Aces victory parade to take over the Las Vegas Strip, but Channel 13 has been told that the parade will be Friday, October 17.

Overjoyed reactions are pouring in from local officials and fans far and wide, calling the Aces the next WNBA Dynasty.

Mayor Shelley Berkley was among the first to publicly congratulate the team, writing, "Three championships in four years is a dynasty for Las Vegas!"

"What a game," Congresswoman Dina Titus wrote on X. "I'm honored to introduce a resolution that recognizes this historic win."

"And just like that, the [Las Vegas Aces] brought the championship back home where it belongs," Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto wrote. "Congratulations on a well-earned victory to our 2025 WNBA champs!"

