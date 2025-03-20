LIST: 33 Las Vegas Aces games will air on Vegas 34, KTNV this season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.
The WNBA on Thursday announced its 2025 national broadcast schedule, which slates the Aces for a league second-most nationally televised games (33).
Las Vegas Aces
Vegas 34 is now the official broadcast home of the Las Vegas Aces
Of the Aces 44 regular season games, 29 will air on Vegas 34 as part of a new partnership with Scripps Sports that was announced last week. (Scripps Sports is a division of Channel 13's parent company, E.W. Scripps.) Four regular season games will air on ABC/Channel 13.
You'll also be able to watch two upcoming Aces preseason games on Vegas 34. Those include the May 2 matchup with the Dallas Wings at Notre Dame, and the May 6 home game vs. the Phoenix Mercury.
Here are the 2025 regular season Aces games to watch on Vegas 34 and Channel 13:
- May 17 @ New York Liberty — 10 a.m. on KTNV-TV & ABC networks
- May 20 @ Connecticut Sun — 4 p.m. on Vegas 34
- May 23 vs. Washington Mystics — 7 p.m. on Vegas 34 & ION
- May 25 @ Seattle Storm — 3 p.m. on Vegas 34
- May 30 vs. Los Angeles Sparks — 7 p.m. on Vegas 34 & ION
- June 1 @ Seattle Storm — 3 p.m. on Vegas 34
- June 7 @ Golden State Valkyries — 12 p.m. on KTNV-TV & ABC networks
- June 11 vs. Los Angeles Sparks — 7 p.m. on Vegas 34 & CBS Sports Network
- June 13 vs. Dallas Wings — 7 p.m. on Vegas 34 & ION
- June 15 vs. Phoenix Mercury — 3 p.m. Vegas 34
- June 17 @ Minnesota Lynx — 5 p.m. on Vegas 34
- June 20 vs. Seattle Storm — 7 p.m. on Vegas 34 & ION
- June 25 vs. Connecticut Sun — 7 p.m. on Vegas 34 & NBA TV
- June 29 @ Phoenix Mercury — 3 p.m. on Vegas 34 & NBA TV
- July 6 @ Connecticut Sun — 1 p.m. Vegas 34
- July 16 @ Dallas Wings — 5 p.m. on Vegas 34
- July 25 @ Minnesota Lynx — 4:30 p.m. on Vegas 34 & ION
- July 27 @ Dallas Wings — 1 p.m. Vegas 34 & ESPN3
- July 29 @ Los Angeles Sparks — 7 p.m. on Vegas 34 & NBA TV
- Aug. 2 vs. Minnesota Lynx — 12 p.m. on KTNV-TV & ABC networks
- Aug. 3 vs. Golden State Valkyries — 3 p.m. on Vegas 34
- Aug. 6 @ Golden State Valkyries — 7 p.m. on Vegas 34 & NBA TV
- Aug. 8 vs. Seattle Storm — 7 p.m. on Vegas 34 & ION
- Aug. 10 vs. Connecticut Sun — 6 p.m. on Vegas 34 & NBA TV
- Aug. 15 @ Phoenix Mercury — 7 p.m. on Vegas 34 & ION
- Aug. 17 vs. Dallas Wings — 12:30 p.m. on KTNV-TV & ABC networks
- Aug. 19 vs. Atlanta Dream — 7 p.m. on Vegas 34 & NBA TV
- Aug. 23 @ Washington Mystics — 12 p.m. on Vegas 34
- Aug. 25 @ Chicago Sky — 5 p.m. on Vegas 34 & NBA TV
- Aug. 27 @ Atlanta Dream — 4:30 p.m. on Vegas 34 & NBA TV
- Sept. 7 vs. Chicago Sky — 6 p.m. on Vegas 34 & NBA TV
- Sept. 9 vs. Chicago Sky — 7 p.m. on Vegas 34
- Sept. 11 @ Los Angeles Sparks — 7 p.m. on Vegas 34 & NBA TV
Where to find Vegas 34
Vegas 34 (KMCC) appears as Channel 34 over the air and on Cox Cable, DirectTV, and Rio Virgin Telco. You can also find it on the DirecTV Stream and Fubo streaming platforms.
Vegas 34 appears as Channel 34.1 for local broadcast viewers with an antenna. Viewers with a traditional or digital antenna who don't already receive Vegas 34 will need to re-can their TVs to start receiving the channel. Here's how to do that.
Viewers can also purchase a Tablo Total System, which comes with an antenna and a Tablo device. It allows you to view and record free, ad-supported TV channels without a subscription. As of Thursday, March 20, the system is available for $20 off the regular purchase price, plus the cost of shipping. The Tablo Total System is also available for retail sale at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.