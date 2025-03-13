Las Vegas Aces, Scripps Sports partner to make Vegas 34 the WNBA team's official broadcast partner

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The WNBA's best-selling franchise has a new broadcast home on Vegas 34.

The Las Vegas Aces and Scripps Sports (a division of Channel 13's parent company) announced their multiyear broadcast partnership on Thursday.

Under this agreement, Scripps Sports will broadcast all non-nationally exclusive Las Vegas Aces games on Vegas 34.

"Vegas 34 is proud to be the home of champions — as the place to turn to in Las Vegas to watch the Vegas Golden Knights and now, the Aces," said John Cook, vice president and general manager of Vegas 34 and KTNV-TV.

Aces president Nikki Fargas said the franchise hopes this partnership will make the Aces even more accessible to their dedicated fan base.

"Looking at the upward trajectory the Aces are on, winning two WNBA championships over the past three years and playing in front of sold-out crowds night after night, this partnership with Vegas 34 will allow even more fans the opportunity to watch this incredible team as we strive for our third championship," Fargas said.

The broadcast partnership will also feature "In the Paint," an award-winning, 30-minute weekly show giving fans behind-the-scenes access to their favorite Aces ballers.

"The Las Vegas Aces are one of the best teams in the WNBA, and their passionate fan base deserves to be able to see the Aces on the largest available broadcast platform," said Scripps Sport president Brian Lawlor.

The Aces' complete local TV schedule on Vegas 34 is expected to be available once the full WNBA national broadcast schedule is announced. The WNBA regular season tips off on Friday, May 16.