Las Vegas Aces fall to Minnesota Lynx in final Commissioner's Cup game

AFTER THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Playing without three-time MVP A’ja Wilson for the third straight contest, the Aces couldn’t keep pace with the league-leading Lynx, falling 76–62 Tuesday night in Minnesota. Jewell Loyd led Las Vegas with 12 points, while Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young each added 9.

The Aces finish 2–4 in Commissioner’s Cup play and drop to 5–6 overall. They return home Friday to host the Seattle Storm at 7 PM. Watch the game on ION



BEFORE THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces travel to Minnesota for a Tuesday evening matchup against the Lynx at Target Center.

Tuesday’s game will again be played without A’ja Wilson, who suffered a head injury during the game against Los Angeles on June 11 and went into concussion protocol on June 13.

With Wilson out for the third game in a row, the Aces will be without their leader in almost every statistical category, including points, rebounds, assists and blocks.

Keeping the pace for the Aces are fellow Olympians Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd, who have all averaged over 16+ points the past two games in Wilson’s absence.

In Friday’s loss against Phoenix, each player in the trio scored at least 15 points, with Gray leading the team with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Las Vegas continues to struggle to take care of the ball on the offensive end, resulting in 22 team turnovers that led to 22 Phoenix points on Sunday.

The team is currently 4th in the least amount of turnovers and is still last in the league in assists per game.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. You can catch the game and the exclusive pre-game coverage, starting at 4:30 p.m., all on The Spot Vegas 34.

Where to watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.