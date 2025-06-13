Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson ruled out against Dallas Wings, in concussion protocol

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are looking to bounce back after two straight losses, and will do so without their star.

A’ja Wilson is in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury against the Sparks on Wednesday. The team says she is officially out of Friday night’s matchup against the Dallas Wings.

Wilson left the game at the 1:17 mark in the third quarter Wednesday, and did not return.

Shooting continues to be an issue for Las Vegas, who is currently last in the league in field goal percentage at 38.9% and 8th in both 3-pointers and points per game.

Dallas enters Friday’s matchup on a six-game losing streak.

Friday’s game at Michelob ULTRA is at 7 p.m. and will air nationally on ION.

The Aces will wrap up their three-game homestead Sunday against the Phoenix Mercury at 3 p.m.

You can watch the game on The Spot Vegas 34.