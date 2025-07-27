HENDERSON (KTNV) — After a quietly impressive rookie season, Raiders defensive lineman Jonah Laulu is turning heads at training camp — and he’s doing it in his hometown.

WATCH | Meet Jonah Laulu

Next man up: Hometown Raider Jonah Laulu emerging as defensive force at training camp

Laulu, a Centennial High School graduate and former standout at Hawai’i and Oklahoma, was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. After being waived at final cuts, he returned to Las Vegas and made the Raiders’ 53-man roster, appearing in all 17 games for the Raiders in 2024.

With veteran Christian Wilkins no longer on the roster, Laulu is competing for a much bigger role — and Raiders head coach Pete Carroll has taken notice.

KTNV

“Jonah hasn't done anything but the right stuff so far,” Carroll said. “He’s shown us the flexibility to play different spots… he’s playing really hard, really smart, and making a bid for us.”

That bid is being backed by one of the most respected leaders in the locker room.

KTNV

“Jonah is a special talent,” said defensive end Maxx Crosby. “Dude can play. He doesn’t even know it yet, but he’s going to be a hell of a player.”

Laulu’s maturity has extended beyond the field. During the NFL’s summer break, he volunteered at a youth literacy event at Aliante Library in North Las Vegas.

“There wasn’t that many people from Vegas in the NFL,” he said. “So I think it’s cool that as a Vegas native I get to go out and do that for other kids.”

KTNV

Known for his quiet demeanor, Laulu surprised many by sharing his love for fantasy novels. He says reading is his way of recharging between practices and games.

“At the end of the day we’re still regular people,” Laulu said. “Not just some meatheads. I read books. A lot of guys on the team do.”

Now, the Vegas native is focused on turning confidence into consistency — and writing the next chapter of his story right where it began.