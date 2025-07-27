Next man up: Hometown Raider Jonah Laulu emerging as defensive force at training camp

HENDERSON (KTNV) — After a quietly impressive rookie season, Raiders defensive lineman Jonah Laulu is turning heads at training camp — and he’s doing it in his hometown.
WATCH | Meet Jonah Laulu
Laulu, a Centennial High School graduate and former standout at Hawai’i and Oklahoma, was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. After being waived at final cuts, he returned to Las Vegas and made the Raiders’ 53-man roster, appearing in all 17 games for the Raiders in 2024.
With veteran Christian Wilkins no longer on the roster, Laulu is competing for a much bigger role — and Raiders head coach Pete Carroll has taken notice.
“Jonah hasn't done anything but the right stuff so far,” Carroll said. “He’s shown us the flexibility to play different spots… he’s playing really hard, really smart, and making a bid for us.”
That bid is being backed by one of the most respected leaders in the locker room.
“Jonah is a special talent,” said defensive end Maxx Crosby. “Dude can play. He doesn’t even know it yet, but he’s going to be a hell of a player.”
Laulu’s maturity has extended beyond the field. During the NFL’s summer break, he volunteered at a youth literacy event at Aliante Library in North Las Vegas.
“There wasn’t that many people from Vegas in the NFL,” he said. “So I think it’s cool that as a Vegas native I get to go out and do that for other kids.”
Known for his quiet demeanor, Laulu surprised many by sharing his love for fantasy novels. He says reading is his way of recharging between practices and games.
“At the end of the day we’re still regular people,” Laulu said. “Not just some meatheads. I read books. A lot of guys on the team do.”
Now, the Vegas native is focused on turning confidence into consistency — and writing the next chapter of his story right where it began.
-
Raiders preach 'next man up' mentality after cutting prized DTThe Raiders announced Thursday that they were releasing their star defensive tackle who signed a four-year, $110 million mega-deal last offseason.
Are the Raiders Super Bowl-bound? Fans at training camp say 'absolutely'At Raiders training camp, fans shared bold predictions, including Super Bowl wins and 17–0 seasons, showcasing unwavering loyalty and sky-high optimism for 2025.
Want to watch the Las Vegas Raiders practice? Here's how you can.For football fans, it can feel like an eternity since we last saw some action on the gridiron. For those who can't wait for the preseason to catch the Las Vegas Raiders on the field, you're in luck.
Pete Carroll's energy remains contagious as Raiders kick off training campThe Las Vegas Raiders' first training camp under new head coach Pete Carroll is now underway in Henderson.