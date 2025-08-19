Aces edge Dream for 8th straight win

AFTER THE GAME

A’ja Wilson once again delivered in the spotlight, piling up 32 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks as the Las Vegas Aces slipped past Atlanta 74–72 on Tuesday night at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The win marked Las Vegas’ eighth in a row, powered by Wilson’s third consecutive 30-point outing and the 116th double-double of her career.

Jackie Young chipped in 16 points while Chelsea Gray filled the stat sheet with 11 assists, helping the Aces rally from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter.

Jewell Loyd’s clutch three sparked a 13-0 run, and Wilson’s late jumper proved to be the difference after Atlanta tied the game in the final minutes.

The Aces improve to 22–14 and continue their climb up the standings with just eight games remaining in the regular season.

BEFORE THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces look to extend their seven-game winning streak Tuesday night as they face the Atlanta Dream at home Tuesday.

Fans will have a chance to collect another Aces giveaway on Tuesday — an A’ja Wilson bobblehead. The figurine will be passed out to the first 7,500 fans through the doors at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Aces fans, get to The House early tomorrow!



The first 7,500 fans will receive an @_ajawilson22 figurine! 💖



Presented by @ring // #ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/UCargd2Le7 — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) August 18, 2025

Heading into the home stretch of the regular season, Las Vegas has nine games left on the docket in the next 23 days.

The Aces are currently in 5th place in the league standings, behind Phoenix, and are only 1 ½ games behind No. 2 Atlanta.

Just a month ago, Las Vegas was hovering around the Nos. 8-10 positions and are now competing for potential home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The Aces own a 25-18 record over Atlanta, are 15-7 at home and have won 13 out of their last 15 contests against the Dream dating to the 2020 season.

The Aces are led by A'ja Wilson, who has recorded double-doubles in five of the last 10 games and in seven of which she scored 25 or more points.

After not recording an assist on July 25, Chelsea Gray has since averaged 6.8 assists and has scored in double figures in six out of the last 10 games, including a career-high- and franchise-tying 14 assists on Aug. 17.

During the current winning streak, Jackie Young has recorded four or more assists per game and is averaging 5.7 assists since the All-Star break, compared to four assists pre-All-Star.

The Dream have won nine out of their last 11 since playing the Aces on July 22. Since the All-Star break, Atlanta is averaging 84.3 points while holding their opponents to 76.5 points. Atlanta leads the league in defensive rebounds and total rebounds, and also holds opponents to a league-low 31.2 rebounds per game.

Last time out, four Aces players recorded double-figure scoring in the 87-72 home victory. Further, the Aces scored 24 points off of 19 Dream turnovers, while giving up just 5 on their 13 miscues.

The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will air on Vegas 34 and NBA TV, and catch our exclusive pre-game coverage on The Spot Vegas 34 starting at 6:30 p.m.

Where to watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.