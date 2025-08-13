Southern Nevada rallies behind Summerlin South Little League team heading to World Series

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Summerlin South Little League team is taking the field in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
They are just the fourth Nevada team ever to make it to this prestigious tournament, earning their spot with an undefeated run through the Mountain Region.
Last year, Henderson's Paseo Verde Little League team made their own run at the Little League World Series. You can watch some of that previous coverage here:
The team will open the 12-day tournament against Clarendon Hills, Illinois — the Great Lakes Region champion.
Back in Las Vegas, the community has shown tremendous support for the young athletes.
The A's stepped up with a $15,000 donation, while the Golden Knights pledged up to $10,000 through a special ticket sale.
Backstreet Boy Nick Carter matched that $10,000 mark and shared the team's fundraiser with his millions of followers.
WOW Carwash got creative by donating a dollar from every retail wash sold Sunday.
With more than 4,000 single washes purchased, that meant $5,000 toward travel costs and World Series expenses.
The team's GoFundMe has already surpassed $23,000, helping families cover what could be a two-week stay in Pennsylvania.
The excitement isn't just in Williamsport — little leaguers across the Las Vegas area are sending their best wishes to the team.
Watch to hear from local players:
Summerlin South takes the field Wednesday, carrying Nevada's title hopes into the World Series.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
