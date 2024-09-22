City of Henderson celebrates Paseo Verde Little League with their own official day

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Nearly 300 people came out to celebrate our hometown heroes — the Paseo Verde Little League Team in Henderson!

This is the second year in a row a Henderson team qualified for the tournament. After becoming Mountain Region champion, Paseo Verde won two games in the Little League World Series before being disqualified.

Despite the loss, the team says having their hometown's support goes beyond the ballpark.

"You have a position in their heart because they [Henderson] care about you even if you don't know who they are, they love you," said center fielder Caleb Gomez.

"It just means everything because at the end of the day we couldn't have gone to Pennsylvania without them," said pitcher Noah Letalu.

Saturday, city officials in Henderson celebrated the team at Anthem Hills Park. Mayor Michelle Romero even declared the day as "Henderson Paseo Verde Little League Day."

LOOKING BACK | Tricia Kean spoke to the team after they secured their place in the national competition.

Paseo Verde heading to Little League World Series

Coach Johnson is also an equipment manager for the Las Vegas Raiders, and the team has shown its support for the Little Leaguers throughout the season.

In this photo, the Raiders repped the Paseo Verde gear — and the baseball team will do the same for the Silver and Black.

The team will be at next Sunday's home game against the Cleveland Browns.