Henderson to celebrate Paseo Verde Little League team with weekend party

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson will celebrate the hometown heroes that are the members of the Paseo Verde Little League team with some weekend revelry.

For the second year in a row, a Henderson team reached the Little League World Series.

WATCH | Tricia Kean spoke to the team after their secured their place in the national competition.

Paseo Verde heading to Little League World Series

To celebrate the team, Mayor Michelle Romero will deliver a proclamation at Anthem Hills Park, followed by a party with ballpark food, face painting, games, a DJ and more.

Things will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

We followed the team in their journey to the Little League World Series. Check out our previous coverage below: