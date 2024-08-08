Paseo Verde representing Nevada and inching closer to Little League World Series bid

LAS VEGAS (KTNV — The Paseo Verde All-Stars of Henderson are representing Nevada in the Little League State Regionals in San Bernardino, California, and are still alive.

Team Nevada is two wins away from a World Series bid and is set to face Colorado on Thursday at 2 p.m. With a win, Paseo Verde will play in the Mountain Region championship. With a loss, PV is eliminated.

The All-Stars lost their first game of the double-elimination regionals to Montana 7-1. The kids bounced back with two consecutive wins over Wyoming and Montana, including Tuesday's 6-0 shutout of Montana.

Before the team's tilt with Colorado on ESPN2, Channel 13's Nick Walters caught up with Paseo Verde head coach Adam Johnson, also an assistant equipment manager for the Las Vegas Raiders.

See the full conversation to learn how Nevada's top Little League team has picked itself back up after a tough start in California to come two games away from a trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the World Series.