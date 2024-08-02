Paseo Verde All-Stars of Henderson to represent Nevada in Little League Regionals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Little League World Series is coming up later this month and one team from a Las Vegas Valley team is on a mission to appear.

The Henderson-based Paseo Verde All-Stars are headed to San Bernardino, Calif. Wednesday where they'll compete in the state regionals this weekend. The team of mostly 12-year-olds is four wins away from punching their ticket to the World Series.

“Dreamed of it all year and never knew that it would actually come," 1st/3rd baseman and pitcher Oliver Johnson said. "This couldn’t happen if we weren’t working every day, trying our best, and we just got a great unit going on right now.”

Set to rep Nevada and face competition from across state lines, Paseo Verde allowed only five runs in seven games over their district and state tournaments. Now they aim at winning the West Division of Little League.

"We worked hard for four weeks in the Vegas heat and now we get to go represent Nevada in the regionals," shortstop and pitcher Russell McGee said. "Very excited and ready to go play.”

“Great but also nerve-racking because you’re representing your own state," centerfielder Caleb Gomez explained. "Just supporting everybody you’ve known in your hometown.”

After winning four straight district and state titles, the kids on this age 12 team get their first and only shot at making the World Series. It's the fourth time that a Paseo Verde team has made it to state regionals.

“It’s a culmination of really four years for these boys," team parent Kyle Foss said. "Finally their turn to get past state and we’ll see what they do.”

“Some of these kids are best friends, some of these kids go to school together every day," organization president Mike Fairweather said. "On the field, it’s incredible to watch. Just the way they pick each other up.”

“Great teamwork all around," assistant coach Jeffrey Soranaka

described. "There’s no one individual player. They all play for each other and I think that’s what’s going to be the difference once we get up there.”

Paseo Verde will start play of the regionals by facing Wyoming on Saturday at 12 p.m. The game will stream live on ESPN+ and the winner advances to face Colorado on Sunday at noon.