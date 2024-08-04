Paseo Verde loses at Little League regionals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson-based Paseo Verde All-Stars lost its game in the Little League West Regionals to Montana's team.

Boulder Arrowhead Little League Montana out of Billings beat Paseo Verde, Nevada's team, 7-1 on Saturday in San Bernardino, Calif.

Learn more about the team in this report:

Paseo Verde All-Stars of Henderson to represent Nevada in Little League Regionals

Paseo Verde now heads to the elimination bracket and will face the loser of Wyoming and Utah.