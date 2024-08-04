Paseo Verde loses at Little League regionals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson-based Paseo Verde All-Stars lost its game in the Little League West Regionals to Montana's team.
Boulder Arrowhead Little League Montana out of Billings beat Paseo Verde, Nevada's team, 7-1 on Saturday in San Bernardino, Calif.
Learn more about the team in this report:
Paseo Verde now heads to the elimination bracket and will face the loser of Wyoming and Utah.
See the bracket below.
2024 Little League Mountain Region Bracket by Adam Forgie on Scribd