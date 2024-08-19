Paseo Verde Little League team wins second game in Little League World Series 3-2 against Central East Maui

The Paseo Verde Little League team won their second game of the Little League World Series 3-2 against the West Region champions Central East Maui Little League of Wailuka, Hawaii on Monday.

Paseo Verde opened the scoring in the top of the second inning when Luke Lentz hit an RBI single to bring a run home.

Central East Maui would tie it up in the bottom of the fourth after an RBI double from Brextyn Kamaha'o Hong.

Paseo Verde's Liam Sparks would nab an RBI groundout to send Dominic Laino home to make it 2-1 in the top of the 5th.

Central East Maui would tie it again in the bottom of the 5th when Kellen Takamura grounded out, sending Hayden Takahashi home.

Paseo Verde would retake the lead in the bottom of the 6th after Gauge Pacheco walked Noah Letalu with the bases loaded.

Paseo Verde pitcher Gunnar Gaudin would start and finish the game on the mound, giving up nine hits and two runs, while also striking out five and walking none.

Paseo Verde is now one win away from the US championship game.

They will play the winner of the Southeast vs Southwest game on Wednesday.

