Paseo Verde takes first loss of Little League World Series, Nevada falling to Texas 5-2

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After winning their first two games in Williamsport, Paseo Verde has received its first loss in the Little League World Series.

Nevada fell to Texas 5-2 on Wednesday afternoon. The team isn't eliminated yet, as the boys from Henderson will play the winner of Hawaii and Florida in the consolation bracket championship.

PV still has a chance to be the first Nevada Little League team since 2014 to win it all.

The team of Bourne, Texas got off to a fast start in the 1st inning, putting up two runs with Wyatt Erickson pitching for Nevada. In the 2nd, Paseo Verde answered by scoring two runs themselves to tie things up.

Texas would break the tie in the 3rd inning, bringing in three runs to take a commanding 5-2 lead. The PV All-Stars were unable to rally back, failing to put any more runs on the board through the 6th.

Nevada's next game will be against Hawaii or Florida on Thursday. The winner of that game will advance to the Little League World Series U.S championship game. The loser will be eliminated.