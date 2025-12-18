Jesper Bratt notches winner in shootout as Devils top Golden Knights in Vegas, 2-1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored the winning goal in a shootout and the New Jersey Devils defeated the Vegas Golden Knights, 2-1, on Tuesday night.
Pavel Dorofeyev, Mark Stone and Mitch Marner missed opportunities in the shootout for Vegas. Marner’s attempt appeared to go in, but it was deemed a no-goal because the puck went off his skate after the initial shot.
Connor Brown scored in regulation for New Jersey. Jake Allen made 37 saves.
Dorofeyev scored for Vegas, and Carter Hart made 32 saves.
Vegas went to overtime for the 14th time in its 32 games.
The Knights finished 1 of 4 on the power play, including a failed opportunity in overtime, while the Devils continued to struggle on with a man advantage. New Jersey was 0 for 2 on the power play and is now 1 of 18 with the man advantage in the past eight games.
The Golden Knights earned a point and moved into a first-place tie in the Pacific Division with the Anaheim Ducks.
The Devils, who are missing a significant portion of their lineup including Jack Hughes, got on the board first when they took advantage of a Vegas turnover in New Jersey’s zone.
Brown gathered the loose puck, skated through the crease and wrapped his shot around a sprawled-out Hart to give New Jersey a 1-0 lead.
Barbashev tied the game when his one-timer from the right circle found its way in the upper right corner with 4:11 left in regulation.
The Golden Knights, playing without leading scorer and star center Jack Eichel and defenseman Shea Theodore, tied the game when Dorofeyev notched his second power-play goal in as many games and ninth of the season on a man advantage.
New Jersey: Play at Utah on Friday
Vegas: Plays at Calgary on Saturday
