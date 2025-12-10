LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Guys in Gold continue their road trip to face the Flyers in Philadelphia.

Alex Eschelman features one Guy in Gold this week on Knights in the Morning, who's taking on new roles as a leader on the ice and as a father.

Knights in the Morning: Ben Hutton talks taking on new roles both on and off the ice

Alex: “What are your goals this season for yourself and for the team?”

“Make the playoffs and win the Stanley Cup; we’re capable of that," said defenceman Ben Button. "Then for me personally, I want to get in the lineup a little bit more, help out offensively and defensively and do my best to try and get two points at the end of the night.”

Alex: “Taking on those goals, but also filling a new role at home as a dad. I saw the announcement video that you and your wife Emma posted. How did the video come together?”

“For the longest time, I wanted our dogs to know she was having a baby. I have to give her credit for the reveal. She came up that idea.”