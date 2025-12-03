LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's wheels up for the Golden Knights as the Guys in Gold embark on a five-game road trip, but you may wonder how often they get recognized outside of the rink.

Alex Eschelman finds out the answer from one star forward in this week's editions of Knights in the Morning.

Reilly Smith tells us the story behind one encounter that took the internet by storm this past offseason.

Knights in the Morning: Forward Reilly Smith talks viral moment at a comedy club

“So I just have to clarify, Reilly, you're not a teacher?” Alex asked.

“I’m not a teacher no, and probably never," Smith said. "I don’t think I have the patience for that.”

“If you were - is there a subject you would pick?”

“Gym," Smith said.

“What was that moment like?”

“Honestly, we’ve gone to a few different comedy clubs and my wife always makes us sit front row so it’s happened a few different times, but that’s the only one that’s ended up on social media and went viral," Smith said.

"I didn’t think anything of it until a couple weeks later, I started getting texts at 4 a.m. from my friends back home out east, I didn’t expect it to build up the way that it did, it was kind of a regular Saturday night.”