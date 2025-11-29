Canadiens extend winning streak to 3 games with a 4-1 win over the Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cole Caufield had a goal and assist to extend his point streak to six games, and the Montreal Canadiens handed the slumping Vegas Golden Knights a 4-1 loss on Friday.

Zach Bolduc and Juraj Slafkovský also each had a goal and an assist, and Jake Evans also scored for the Canadiens, who have won three straight games. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves and was within 4:44 of his first shutout since a 4-0 win over Carolina on Feb. 25. That also was the last time Montreal blanked an opponent.

Mark Stone scored the lone Golden Knights goal to help Vegas avoid being shut out for the second time this season. That goal gave Stone at least a point in all eight of his games this season. He was playing in just his second game since returning from a wrist injury. Akira Schmid saved 15 shots.

The Golden Knights suffered their fourth straight regulation or overtime loss, and are 2-4-3 in their most recent nine home games.

Vegas, however, outplayed Montreal in many ways, outshooting the Canadiens 31-19. But the Habs had 12 high-danger chances compared to 10 for the Golden Knights, according to Natural Stat Trick, including a handful of breakaway chances.

The Canadiens earlier Friday signed defenseman Mike Matheson to a five-year, $30-million contract extension that takes him through the 2030-31 season.

Up next

Canadiens: Play at Utah on Saturday.

Golden Knights: Host San Jose on Saturday.

___

