Vegas Golden Knights return from Olympic break, inspired by Team USA's gold medal win

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are back on the ice at City National Arena to start the second half of their season. The buzz around the team isn't just about hockey — it's about the Olympic gold medal game that had players and fans alike on the edge of their seats.

Alex Eschelman hears from VGK fans and teammates about the gold medal win:

"Yeah it was crazy because you have teammates on both sides," defenseman Tomas Hertl said. "Canada was always there, they've won a lot of medals, so I always like to cheer for the underdog."

Hertl and Team Czechia lost in the quarterfinals to Canada, but he remains proud of their run at the Games.

Defenseman Rasmus Andersson represented Team Sweden, but his emotions after the gold medal game ran deeper than national pride.

"I teared up quite a bit when I saw the kids and when I saw them skate around with the jersey," Andersson talking about the team paying tribute to his former Calgary Flames teammate and friend, the late Johnny Gaudreau.

"The brotherhood of the sport is something you'll never take for granted that's for sure," Andersson said.

The players weren't the only ones moved by Jack Hughes' golden goal.

"I was ecstatic, I was working at my church at the time so I had to keep it down a little bit but, I may or may not have thrown a few things," one fan said," one fan said.

"I'm old enough to where I watched them when they won in the 80's so I was so excited to see it again," another fan said.

From the excitement to the emotion, locals were inspired by Team U.S.A., Noah Hanifin and Jack Eichel.

"His [Jack Eichel's] interview of him crying and just how much it meant to him, it was awesome to see someone so proud to be American and a Golden Knight and just win," a fan said.

The Golden Knights return for the second half of their season sitting first place in the Pacific Division, but they have a tough road ahead. The team opens a 5-game road trip in Los Angeles on Wednesday against the Kings, with puck drop set for 7 p.m.