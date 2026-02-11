LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While we eagerly await a VGK appearance from on Team U.S.A. this Thursday, we're catching up with one Guy in Gold turned Olympian that wears his support for his dad on his sleeve.

On this week's edition of Knights in the Morning, Alex Eschelman speaks with a Knight who shares a special tribute to his father.

Knights in the Morning: Noah Hanifin honors his dad

Alex: “I love last season when you wore the VGK Hockey Fights Cancer jersey in honor of your dad who beat cancer, how does he inspire you?”

Noah: “My dad and I are super close, even when he was going through cancer he was always taking me to games, I was younger, 8th grade, and fortunately he came out on the other side, it’s an important night for me, it’s an important month to show appreciation for all of the people who go through it cause I’ve seen it first hand, just very lucky my dad is doing well now.”

Catch Noah and Jack Eichel playing for Team U.S.A. on Thursday in their first game of the Winter Olympics against Latvia. Puck drop is at 12:10 p.m.