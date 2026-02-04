Vegas Golden Knights ready to represent at 2026 Winter Olympics

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With just two games left before the Olympic break, the Vegas Golden Knights took the ice at City National Arena on Tuesday with mixed feelings.
“It’s a tough one," VGK head coach Bruce Cassidy said." It’s on the back of your minds, you see guys out there with equipment today that’s starting to arrive for all of the players.”
10 individuals from the Knights organization are eager to represent the club on the world's biggest stage: the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.
“In 1998 and we won in Nagano, I remember I would have VHS re-watching all the time because it was a big moment for our country, first time with NHL players," Tomas Hertl said.
Hertl is representing Team Czechia, while Akira Schmid is playing for Team Switzerland. The two wore their Olympic gear at practice.
“Since I was a kid, you watch it growing u,p so you always dream of playing in it," Schmid said.
Along with Schmid and Hertl, here is the full list of Knights individuals competing in Milan:
Team U.S.A.
Jack Eichel
Noah Hanifin
Team Canada
Bruce Cassidy (assistant coach)
Mark Stone
Shea Theodore
Mitch Marner
Team Czechia
Tomas Hertl
Team Switzerland
Akira Schmid
Team Sweden
Rasmus Andersson
Team Denmark
Jonas Rondbjerg
Team U.S.A. and Team Canada are making up most of the group and fueling the rivalry that reached another level at last year's Four Nations Final.
“I think last year everybody saw the intensity of it, that’s a part of the build-up," Noah Hanifin said. "It was unbelievable, it’s an honor, it’s a privilege to represent your country on any stage, but in the Olympics, it’s pretty serious, it’s cool to represent everybody and go over there.”
Before their Olympic debut, the Knights host the Canucks on Wednesday and the Kings on Thursday.
-
Ducks beat slumping Golden Knights 4-3 to sweep season seriesMitch Marner and Ivan Barbashev scored goals in their third straight games for the Golden Knights, who have lost five straight and seven of eight.
Stars win 5-4 in shootout after blowing 3-goal lead to Golden KnightsVegas' Mitch Marner forced overtime when he used his stick to keep the puck from leaving the offensive zone and then blasted a shot from the left point with 48.7 seconds left.
Flames insider says Rasmus Andersson gives Golden Knights a blue-line boostCalgary reporter Ryan Pike says Rasmus Andersson was a “gigantic” piece for the Flames and believes his instincts, shot and fire make him a perfect fit for Vegas’ Stanley Cup push.
Knights in the Morning: Reilly Smith looks to reach 1,000 gamesReilly Smith has played in 965 NHL games in his career and looks to reach 1,000 with the Vegas Golden Knights.