Vegas Golden Knights ready to represent at 2026 Winter Olympics

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With just two games left before the Olympic break, the Vegas Golden Knights took the ice at City National Arena on Tuesday with mixed feelings.

“It’s a tough one," VGK head coach Bruce Cassidy said." It’s on the back of your minds, you see guys out there with equipment today that’s starting to arrive for all of the players.”

10 individuals from the Knights organization are eager to represent the club on the world's biggest stage: the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.

“In 1998 and we won in Nagano, I remember I would have VHS re-watching all the time because it was a big moment for our country, first time with NHL players," Tomas Hertl said.

Hertl is representing Team Czechia, while Akira Schmid is playing for Team Switzerland. The two wore their Olympic gear at practice.

“Since I was a kid, you watch it growing u,p so you always dream of playing in it," Schmid said.

Along with Schmid and Hertl, here is the full list of Knights individuals competing in Milan:

Team U.S.A.

Jack Eichel

Noah Hanifin

Team Canada

Bruce Cassidy (assistant coach)

Mark Stone

Shea Theodore

Mitch Marner

Team Czechia

Tomas Hertl

Team Switzerland

Akira Schmid

Team Sweden

Rasmus Andersson

Team Denmark

Jonas Rondbjerg

Team U.S.A. and Team Canada are making up most of the group and fueling the rivalry that reached another level at last year's Four Nations Final.

“I think last year everybody saw the intensity of it, that’s a part of the build-up," Noah Hanifin said. "It was unbelievable, it’s an honor, it’s a privilege to represent your country on any stage, but in the Olympics, it’s pretty serious, it’s cool to represent everybody and go over there.”

Before their Olympic debut, the Knights host the Canucks on Wednesday and the Kings on Thursday.