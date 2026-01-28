Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Knights in the Morning: Reilly Smith looks to reach 1,000 games this season

Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith tells Alex Eschelman his goal is to reach 1,000 games in his career this season.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights are back on home ice Thursday to host a longtime Western Conference rival: the Dallas Stars.

On this week's edition of Knights in the Morning, Alex Eschelman speaks with one Guy in Gold who's excited to play in every game for more than one reason.

“1,000 games in your career and you’ve mentioned it - doing it in that jersey would mean a lot to you, why?” Alex asked Reilly Smith.

“Having my kids to be able to witness it here would be pretty special just because most of my career I’ve spent wearing this jersey and had a lot of success and has helped my career, so that’s a culmination of a lot of different things that would make it special but I think having my kids apart of it would mean a lot to me," he said.

Puck drop against the Dallas Stars is at 7 p.m.

