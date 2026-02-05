Golden Knights end 5-game skid with 5-2 victory over Canucks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist and the Vegas Golden Knights snapped a five-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

Ivan Barbashev scored a goal for the fourth straight game, and Cole Reinhardt, Pavel Dorofayev and Alexander Holtz also had goals for the Knights. Mark Stone had a pair of assists.

Akira Schmid made 21 saves, including a spectacular stop on Vancouver's Pierre-Olivier Joseph midway through the second period when he dove across the crease to snag the puck with his glove and preserve a 3-1 lead.

Elias N. Pettersson and Joseph had goals for the Canucks, who have now lost three in a row and six of their last seven games and remain in last place in the NHL. Teddy Blueger had a pair of assists and Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves.

After a scoreless first period, things heated up in the second when the teams combined to score on four straight shots, with all four goals coming in a span of 2:30 and Vegas taking a 3-1 lead.

With two third-period goals, the Golden Knights now have 75 third-period goals this season, the most in the NHL. Eichel has 21 multipoint games this season.

