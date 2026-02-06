Golden Knights dominate Kings 4-1 with early scoring blitz

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had a goal and two assists and the Vegas Golden Knights took control early Thursday night by scoring four times on their first six shots for a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Vegas heads into the Olympic break with back-to-back victories after losing seven of eight games. The Kings have lost four of five.

Jack Eichel and Pavel Dorofeyev each had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights. Mitch Marner scored a goal for his 799th career point and Ivan Barbashev extended his points streak to five games with two assists.

Barbashev's four-game goal streak, however, ended. Eichel extended his points streak to four games and now has 200 assists in a Golden Knights uniform.

Vegas' Adin Hill made 32 saves for his 100th career victory, his most stops since having 34 on March 15, 2025, against Buffalo.

Trevor Moore scored for the Kings and Anton Forsberg stopped 18 shots. Adrian Kempe's eight-game points streak ended.

The Golden Knights won despite taking six penalties, though one was a fighting major shared by both teams. Los Angeles didn't make Vegas pay, going 0 of 5 on the power play. The last time the Golden Knights committed six penalties was Nov. 20 against Utah, also a 4-1 victory.

Kings forward Andrei Kuzmenko took a puck in the face with 1:42 left in the first period and was taken to the locker room. He returned, however, in the second.

Artemi Panarin, acquired by the Kings on Wednesday in a trade with the Rangers, as expected was not in the lineup. He had 57 points in 52 games for New York, but hadn't played or practiced in about a week.

Up next

Kings: Host the Golden Knights on Feb. 25.

Golden Knights: Visit the Kings on Feb. 25.