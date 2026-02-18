Knights in the Morning: Ivan Barbashev talks playing alongside Jack Eichel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While some Vegas Golden Knights players are competing in the Olympics, others are cheering their teammates on during the break.

As for forward Ivan Barbashev, he's rooting for his linemate Jack Eichel.

Ivan Barbashev sits down with Alex Eschelman to praise linemate, Jack Eichel:

Alex: “What makes you a good fit with Jack on your line?”

Ivan: “I don’t know, I just have fun playing with him, try to be the best wing mate for him too, he makes it a lot easier to play with him so, it’s easy.”

The Guys in Gold are back together on Wednesday, February 25 to face the Kings in Los Angeles.