Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Knights in the Morning: Ivan Barbashev talks playing alongside Jack Eichel

Ivan Barbashev sits down with Alex Eschelman to praise linemate, Jack Eichel.
KITM IVAN BARBASHEV
KTNV
KITM IVAN BARBASHEV
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While some Vegas Golden Knights players are competing in the Olympics, others are cheering their teammates on during the break.

As for forward Ivan Barbashev, he's rooting for his linemate Jack Eichel.

Ivan Barbashev sits down with Alex Eschelman to praise linemate, Jack Eichel:

Knights in the Morning: Ivan Barbashev talks playing alongside Jack Eichel

Alex: “What makes you a good fit with Jack on your line?”

Ivan: “I don’t know, I just have fun playing with him, try to be the best wing mate for him too, he makes it a lot easier to play with him so, it’s easy.”

The Guys in Gold are back together on Wednesday, February 25 to face the Kings in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Where to find Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights