HENDERSON (KTNV) — Thursday's Henderson Silver Knights practice wasn't like the rest. Instead of shooting the puck, the players blew the whistle, coaching up local first responders for a greater cause.

“Sin City Fire Department Sports, it’s a charity we started back in June of last year to help remove the stigma and any barriers associated with firefighter mental health," Matt Wilson said.

Henderson Silver Knights coach up first responders for annual charity game

Every year, the charity changes benefiting either local firefighters or law enforcement with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards mental health.

“We have such a stressful job and we deal with so much that most people don’t understand or see, so this is a release for us," one local police officer said. "You see the smiles on everybody’s faces.”

It's a reunion for more than just the first responders and a reminder of their heroic efforts.

“My dad was a firefighter for 35 years, his dad was a firefighter, they put it all on the line every single day," Silver Knights defenceman Brandon Hickey said.

While they are teammates in our community, it is another story on game day.

“Day in and day out we’re partners, but when we get on the ice it gets a little heated," Wilson said.

Puck drop is at noon on Saturday, February 28th at Lee's Family Forum followed by the Henderson Silver Knights hosting the Colorado Eagles at 6 p.m.