Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Knights in the Morning: William Karlsson discusses ‘Wild Bill’ nickname and finding calm in Vegas

“Wild Bill” talks nicknames, first impressions of Las Vegas and finding calm beyond the Strip.
KITM William Karlsson.png
KTNV
KITM William Karlsson.png
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Golden Knights forward William Karlsson sat down for a quick Q&A with 13 sports reporter Taylor Rocha on everything from his “Wild Bill” nickname to what life in Las Vegas is really like beyond the Strip.

WATCH: Taylor Rocha talks to Golden Knights forward William Karlsson about life in Las Vegas

Knights in the Morning: William Karlsson Discusses ‘Wild Bill’ Nickname and Finding Calm in Vegas

Taylor Rocha: “Wild Bill.” How wild are you really off the ice?

William Karlsson: “I’m pretty tame. I think that name came up as a sarcastic nickname, and it stuck.”

Q: You don’t really get to pick your nickname. Do you like it?

William Karlsson: “Yeah, I don’t mind it. It has a nice ring to it.”

Taylor Rocha: What were your impressions of Las Vegas before you moved here?

William Karlsson: “I didn’t really know anything except for the Strip — that’s what everyone knows. So I was kind of surprised by how everything looks, especially here on the Summerlin side, and how nice it was.”

Taylor Rocha: Now that you’re settled in, what are your favorite parts about Vegas?

William Karlsson: “I love the mountains. I think it has a calming effect on me. We have lakes around here if you want to go on the water, and just normal life out here — the non-crazy part of town. We’ve got parks and everything. We really do have everything.”

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Where to find Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights