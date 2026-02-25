Knights in the Morning: William Karlsson discusses ‘Wild Bill’ nickname and finding calm in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Golden Knights forward William Karlsson sat down for a quick Q&A with 13 sports reporter Taylor Rocha on everything from his “Wild Bill” nickname to what life in Las Vegas is really like beyond the Strip.
WATCH: Taylor Rocha talks to Golden Knights forward William Karlsson about life in Las Vegas
Taylor Rocha: “Wild Bill.” How wild are you really off the ice?
William Karlsson: “I’m pretty tame. I think that name came up as a sarcastic nickname, and it stuck.”
Q: You don’t really get to pick your nickname. Do you like it?
William Karlsson: “Yeah, I don’t mind it. It has a nice ring to it.”
Taylor Rocha: What were your impressions of Las Vegas before you moved here?
William Karlsson: “I didn’t really know anything except for the Strip — that’s what everyone knows. So I was kind of surprised by how everything looks, especially here on the Summerlin side, and how nice it was.”
Taylor Rocha: Now that you’re settled in, what are your favorite parts about Vegas?
William Karlsson: “I love the mountains. I think it has a calming effect on me. We have lakes around here if you want to go on the water, and just normal life out here — the non-crazy part of town. We’ve got parks and everything. We really do have everything.”
-
Former Kansas player details why Klint Kubiak is built to lead RaidersFormer Kansas receiver Ryan Shadler says new Raiders coach Klint Kubiak is “brilliant,” detail-driven and a proven winner, recalling how even KU’s head coach predicted his rapid rise.
US men's hockey team tours White House after receiving invitation from TrumpFresh off their gold medal victory at the Winter Olympics, the U.S. men’s hockey team arrived in Washington on Tuesday and toured the White House.
Golden Knights return from Olympic break inspired by gold medal winTomas Hertl and Rasmus Andersson open up about the Olympic gold medal game as the Golden Knights return to action atop the Pacific Division.
US women’s hockey team declines Trump's invitation to State of the UnionThe gold medal-winning U.S. women’s hockey team will not attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.