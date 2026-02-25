LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Golden Knights forward William Karlsson sat down for a quick Q&A with 13 sports reporter Taylor Rocha on everything from his “Wild Bill” nickname to what life in Las Vegas is really like beyond the Strip.

WATCH: Taylor Rocha talks to Golden Knights forward William Karlsson about life in Las Vegas

Knights in the Morning: William Karlsson Discusses ‘Wild Bill’ Nickname and Finding Calm in Vegas

Taylor Rocha: “Wild Bill.” How wild are you really off the ice?

William Karlsson: “I’m pretty tame. I think that name came up as a sarcastic nickname, and it stuck.”

Q: You don’t really get to pick your nickname. Do you like it?

William Karlsson: “Yeah, I don’t mind it. It has a nice ring to it.”

Taylor Rocha: What were your impressions of Las Vegas before you moved here?

William Karlsson: “I didn’t really know anything except for the Strip — that’s what everyone knows. So I was kind of surprised by how everything looks, especially here on the Summerlin side, and how nice it was.”

Taylor Rocha: Now that you’re settled in, what are your favorite parts about Vegas?

William Karlsson: “I love the mountains. I think it has a calming effect on me. We have lakes around here if you want to go on the water, and just normal life out here — the non-crazy part of town. We’ve got parks and everything. We really do have everything.”