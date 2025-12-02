Carter Hart making Vegas Golden Knights debut against Chicago Blackhawks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Goaltender Carter Hart is hitting the ice in the National Hockey League for the first time in nearly two years on Tuesday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights have called up Hart, who hasn't played a game in the NHL since Jan. 20, 2024 with the Philadelphia Flyers. On Tuesday, head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed that Hart will get the start against the Chicago Blackhawks.

"He needs to play. He went down to Henderson, got some games in. He's been practicing with us so let's get him in there," Cassidy said. "He needs reps. He needs starts. There's going to be a little bit of rust so let's get going now."

On Jan. 30, 2024, Hart was charged with one count of sexual assault as part of the Hockey Canada scandal. Hart was one of several members of the World Junior Championship team that were accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2018.

During the trial, the woman stated she was naked, drunk and scared when the men showed up at her hotel room and she felt the only "safe" option was to do what they wanted, according to the Associated Press. Prosecutors argued the players did what they wanted without taking steps to ensure the woman was voluntarily consenting to sexual acts.

"I made the choice to dance with them and drink at the bar, I did not make the choice to have them do what they did back at the hotel," she testified.

Defense attorneys stated the woman initiated sexual activity because she wanted a "wild night."

Canada police closed their initial investigation without charges in 2019 but the woman sued Hockey Canada in 2022. The organization settled the lawsuit but it led to police re-opening their investigation. The players' identities were made public when they were charged. In addition to Hart, Calgary Flames' forward Dillon Dubé, New Jersey Devils' center Michael McLeod, New Jersey Devils' left wing Nolan Foote, and former Ottawa Senators' left wing Alex Formenton were the other players named.

All five players pleaded not guilty and they were acquitted by a judge in July.

Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia said prosecutors could not meet the onus of proof for the charges and highlighted the woman's "tendency to blame others" for inconsistencies in her allegations.

The NHL launched an investigation into the matter in 2022. League officials said the events that transpired were "deeply troubling and unacceptable" and while they were not found to be criminal, the players' conduct did not meet the standard of moral integrity." In September, the NHL announced the five players would be eligible to sign with a new club on Oct. 15 and be reinstated on Dec. 1.

So far, Hart is the only one who has made it back to the NHL. In October, he signed a two-year deal worth $4 million with the Vegas Golden Knights. At the time, he told us that he wants to show the Las Vegas community who he is.

"I've heard nothing but great things about the city, the community, the fanbase, the organization and I got to meet a lot of people today and I'm so excited to get the chance to play in front of them and for them and just show the community my true character and who I am and what I'm about," Hart said in October. "Everybody's been very welcoming. I'm just looking forward to getting things rolling here, getting to work alongside all these guys, getting to know them all, and continuing to build on the championship culture that's been established here in Las Vegas."

Hart played in three games for the Henderson Silver Knights with a .839 save average and a 3.07 goals-against average.

"The purpose of Henderson was to get him back into live reps," Cassidy said on Monday. "We're less worried about the results, more getting reps ... Carter's waited a long time to play so he's definitely going to get his share of starts."

On Monday, Hart said he was working on shaking some of the rust off and is ready to return to the NHL.

"Back in October, I was just kind of the third guy because I couldn't play and so most of my work was done before and after practice ... Just back into a normal practice routine, it's huge. It's helped a lot," Hart said. "I think for me, preparation is everything. I've worked my ass off to get back to this point. For me, the key lies to preparation and I've done everything I can to be prepared."

However, that will still come with nerves.

"I get nerves before every game but that's just because I care so much," Hart said. "At the end of the day, those nerves turn into excitement and it's a game I've played my whole life and I've played a lot of hockey in the NHL and I've been here before. I haven't played in awhile but it's going to feel good to get back out there and just get back playing again and get things rolling here in Vegas."

You can watch tonight's game on ESPN+ and Hulu. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.