Knights in the Morning: Kaedan Korczak takes on bigger role with Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a five-game road trip, the Vegas Golden Knights return home with the hopes of getting their third straight win.
Alex Eschelman sat down with one Guy in Gold who is taking on a bigger role on the team in this week's edition of Knights in the Morning.
“Congratulations on your contract extension. Last year you told me when you signed to play in the league, you got yourself a new set of golf clubs. Are we adding to the set this year?”
“Probably or some golf lessons," said defenseman Kaedan Korczak with a chuckle.
“What are you most proud of when you look back at your three years in the league?”
“It’s been a longer road than I would’ve hoped, just proud of myself for staying consistent and thankful to all of the coaches who have helped along the way," he said.
“Career high number of games last year so you’re on that path. What did you learn from last season that you’re hoping to take into this year?”
“Just being most consistent is the biggest thing. You play 82 games, so bringing your best for that number of games is the biggest adjustment.”
