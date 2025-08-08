Summerlin South wins Mountain Region, headed to Little League World Series

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KTNV) — Nevada’s Summerlin South Little League team is headed to youth baseball's biggest stage.
Summerlin South beat Utah 6-3 on Friday to win the Mountain Region championship at Al Houghton Stadium, clinching a spot in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Pitcher Garrett Gallegos set the tone, giving up just three hits while striking out nine over four innings. After two scoreless frames, Summerlin South broke through with three runs in the third inning and tacked on three more in the fourth. Utah’s only offense came late on a three-run homer in the sixth.
The win capped an undefeated run through the regional tournament, where Summerlin South outscored opponents 45-15.
Summerlin South opens LLWS play Wednesday at noon against Clarendon Hills, Illinois, the Great Lakes Region champion.
