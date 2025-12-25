LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On this week's Knights in the Morning, Channel 13 sports reporter Alex Eschelman has some questions for Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson.
“I’m proud to be an Original Misfit, to have been here from the start, and this whole journey that we’ve taken makes me happy to have been here for my ninth season," Karlsson said.
You can hear more from William Karlsson on this week's episode here:
Knights in the Morning: William Karlsson Proud to be an Original Misfit
