Las Vegas sports roundup: UNLV QB enters transfer portal, Golden Knights return, Raiders lose Crosby

UNLV quarterback enters transfer portal

UNLV football faces a major setback as star quarterback Anthony Colandrea has entered the transfer portal following the team's loss to Ohio in the Frisco Bowl.

Colandrea had one of the greatest seasons by a UNLV quarterback in his junior year with the Rebels. He led the conference in passing yards, yards per attempt and passer rating while also serving as a dual threat, running for 649 yards and 10 scores.

The quarterback transferred to UNLV from the University of Virginia last year and was named first team All Mountain West Conference along with being named the conference's Offensive Player of the Year.

Head coach Dan Mullen discussed rebuilding the team following their bowl loss to Ohio, which will now include finding a new quarterback.

"In January, a new team will be born... We're going to continue to grow, we're going to continue to learn, we going to continue to raise that standard of being a program that's going to compete for championships year in and year out... I think there's a much better understanding, I have a much better understanding of our program. I have a much better understanding of how we're going to build it. I expect us to continue to build and get better," Mullen said.

UNLV football now begins the challenging task of finding their next signal caller.

Looking ahead to next fall, the Rebels know which conference opponents they will play at home and on the road. The Rebels welcome UNR, Wyoming, UTEP and NIU. UTEP and NIU are new members to the Mountain West Conference beginning next season.

UNLV will play Hawaii, Air Force, New Mexico and San Jose State on the road in 2026.

Golden Knights return from holiday break

The Golden Knights return to the ice Friday against the top team in the NHL so far this season, the Colorado Avalanche.

The Knights secured a 7-2 victory over San Jose on Tuesday ahead of three days off for Christmas. Now it's time to look ahead to what the Knights have coming up at T-Mobile Arena.

Following that win, head coach Bruce Cassidy talked about the grind of the recent road trip and the much-needed time to rest and recover.

"We've been on the road a lot lately, we're looking forward to the break. Even when we were at home last week there was activities around the team, certain events, hospitals, stuff that the players always do at Christmas. You're still on the ice and doing stuff away from the rink, and now they get three days with just their families," Cassidy said.

Vegas welcomes Colorado on Friday. The Avalanche have 61 points and 21 wins, both the most in the league this season. Colorado has already won the first game of the three-game season series.

The Knights will face Minnesota and Nashville to close out their home stand.

Raiders' Maxx Crosby out for Giants game

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is officially out for their home game against the Giants on Sunday.

Crosby was just named to his fifth straight Pro Bowl this week. During his press conference, head coach Pete Carroll was asked about Crosby's injury. Carroll said the defensive end has been playing hurt for a couple of months, and the team decided the damage was too severe for him to play this weekend.

The Raiders take the field against the New York Giants on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas is looking to snap their nine-game losing streak.

