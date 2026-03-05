Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Hertl scores in OT to cap Vegas rally in 4-3 victory over Red Wings

Golden Knights Red Wings Hockey
Duane Burleson/AP
Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl, right, celebrates with defenseman Rasmus Andersson, left, and right wing Mitch Marner after scoring in overtime to defeat the Detroit Red Wings in an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Golden Knights Red Wings Hockey
Posted

DETROIT (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored a power-play goal with 2:49 remaining in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit to edge the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Hertl scored in front off a pass from Mitch Marner as Vegas snapped a three-game losing streak. Marner scored the tying goal with 3:24 left in regulation and had two assists.

Reilly Smith and Ivan Barbashev had the other goals for Vegas, which wrapped up a five-game road trip. Adin Hill made 23 saves in the Golden Knights' third game in four nights.

Simon Edvinsson and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist for Detroit, which is now 24-1-3 when leading after two periods. Emmitt Finnie also scored for the Red Wings and Cam Talbot made 21 saves.

Vegas' second-leading scorer, Mark Stone, missed the game due to an upper-body injury.

Vegas scored twice in the final nine minutes of regulation to erase a 3-1 deficit.

Barbashev scored on a rebound with 8:23 remaining in regulation after Detroit turned the puck over in its zone. Hertl passed the puck from behind the Red Wings net to Marner for the tying goal with 3:24 left.

Hertl was called for tripping with 2:23 left but Detroit failed to capitalize. The Red Wings were 0 for 4 on the power play.

The Wings led 3-1 after the first period. Smith and Finnie traded goals during the first six minutes. Edvinsson lifted a shot from the slot over Hill's left shoulder with 4:45 left to give Detroit the lead. DeBrincat whistled a shot past Hill's glove 59 seconds later.

Up next

Golden Knights: Play their first home game since Feb. 5 against Minnesota on Friday night.

Red Wings: Host Florida on Friday night.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Where to find Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights