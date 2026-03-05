Vegas Golden Knights acquire forward Nic Dowd from Washington

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One NHL forward will be trading his red and blue for gold after the Golden Knights acquire Nic Dowd from the Washington Capitals.
Dowd, 35, has skated in 55 games for the Capitals this season and recorded 16 points with an average time on ice of 15:33.
Dowd’s shorthanded ice time per game of 2:40 was the highest among Washington’s forwards and ranked 10th out of all forwards in the NHL this season. Dowd has also produced 113 hits on the 2025-26 season, which were the third-highest total on the Capitals.
The native of Huntsville, Alabama, spent each of the last eight seasons in Washington. Prior to his time in the nation’s capital, Dowd played one season with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-18), and parts of three with the Los Angeles Kings (2015-18).
Vegas acquired Dowd in exchange for goaltender Jesper Vikman, a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft, and a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Entry Draft.
