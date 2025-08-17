LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Summerlin South Little League team is representing Nevada on the national stage at the Little League World Series, following in the footsteps of Mountain Ridge, the first Silver State squad to reach Williamsport in 2014.

WATCH | Nevada's return to Little League World Series: 2014 players share memories and advice

Nevada's 2014 Little League World Series players share memories, advice for today’s team

For the players who made history more than a decade ago, the memories remain vivid — from the record-setting crowds to the fallout of one of youth baseball’s biggest controversies: "I would say the one that stands out to me is when we played Philadelphia and there were however many people, 36,000, 42,000. Both hills were covered and people in the stands — it was an interesting experience for sure," Austin Kryszczuk said.

The 2014 team’s U.S. Championship loss to Chicago’s Jackie Robinson West was later overturned after Little League officials determined the Chicago program used ineligible players. That ruling awarded Mountain Ridge the national title.

“I woke up for school one day and I’ve seen ESPN — Mountain Ridge gets title. Jackie Robinson cheated,” Brennan Hannigan said. “Ultimately, it’s not the kids’ fault. Shame on the adults. But we’re the champion.”

Beyond the headlines, former players say the tournament shaped their lives well past age 12.

“There’s always gonna be eyes on you,” Justin Hausner said. “That was really the biggest thing — you know, there’s a lot of pressure. When you grow up and you’re still playing baseball, you’ve got to watch how you act around people. I think that helped a lot.”

For today’s Nevada team, the advice is simple: embrace the moment.

Summerlin South Little League Summerlin South All-Stars Little League 2025

“There’s gonna be a lot going on, but really embrace the moment — not just with your teammates and coaches, but really with your families as well, because this is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Kryszczuk said.

Others stress not letting the spotlight distract from the game itself.

“The cameras don’t matter,” Hausner said. “You are a literal celebrity for two weeks, but at the end of the day, you’re there to play baseball. If you keep that in mind, the rest of it just takes care of itself.”

As they watch Summerlin South compete, the 2014 players feel a bond across generations.

“I think we’re all just kind of waiting for that one team to really get it done. We welcome all them with open arms, and we hope they can get it done.”