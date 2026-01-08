Henderson Silver Knights forward Jonas Rondbjerg to represent Denmark at 2026 Olympics

A Henderson Silver Knights forward is preparing to represent Denmark at the 2026 Winter Olympics, bringing international recognition to both Las Vegas and birth country.
Jonas Rondbjerg, who has been with the Vegas Golden Knights organization since 2017, qualified for the Danish Olympic hockey team last summer. The forward said the qualification was significant for Denmark, where hockey typically takes a backseat to soccer.
WATCH| Alex Eschelman talks to Jonas Rondbjerg about representing Denmark in the 2026 Winter Olympics
"I qualified last summer, so that was really big for the nation and you could tell how popular hockey got at that time," Rondbjerg said. "It was really cool to see the nation backing hockey up a little more, which is rare. Hockey is not a big sport in Denmark, it's mainly soccer, so to get in the spotlight was pretty cool."
Rondbjerg has spent five years living in Las Vegas and described his time with the organization positively.
"I like being here it's my fifth year living here. I like it a lot, it's a great city to live in and a great organization," Rondbjerg said.
"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."
-
Knights in the Morning: Noah Hanifin says Four Nations Face-Off helped him growBeing selected for his first Olympic team is a dream come true for Noah Hanifin, who credits his experience in last year's Four Nations Face-Off with preparing him for the moment.
A's denied 'Las Vegas Athletics' and 'Vegas Athletics' trademarksThe U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied the A's request to trademark the names "Las Vegas Athletics" and "Vegas Athletics."
Tomas Hertl scores in OT as Golden Knights win 4-3, hand Jets 10th straight lossReilly Smith had a goal and an assist, Mitch Marner also had a power-play goal, and Brett Howden also scored for the Golden Knights, who snapped a five-game skid.
John Harbaugh is out as the Baltimore Ravens' coach after 18 seasonsJohn Harbaugh has been fired after 18 seasons as the Baltimore Ravens’ coach following a disappointing season in which the team went 8-9 and missed the playoffs.