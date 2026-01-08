Henderson Silver Knights forward Jonas Rondbjerg to represent Denmark at 2026 Olympics

A Henderson Silver Knights forward is preparing to represent Denmark at the 2026 Winter Olympics, bringing international recognition to both Las Vegas and birth country.

Jonas Rondbjerg, who has been with the Vegas Golden Knights organization since 2017, qualified for the Danish Olympic hockey team last summer. The forward said the qualification was significant for Denmark, where hockey typically takes a backseat to soccer.

"I qualified last summer, so that was really big for the nation and you could tell how popular hockey got at that time," Rondbjerg said. "It was really cool to see the nation backing hockey up a little more, which is rare. Hockey is not a big sport in Denmark, it's mainly soccer, so to get in the spotlight was pretty cool."

Rondbjerg has spent five years living in Las Vegas and described his time with the organization positively.

"I like being here it's my fifth year living here. I like it a lot, it's a great city to live in and a great organization," Rondbjerg said.

