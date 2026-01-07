Knights in the Morning: Noah Hanifin credits Four Nations Face-Off with career growth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Being selected for his first Olympic team is a dream come true for Noah Hanifin, who credits his experience in last year's Four Nations Face-Off with preparing him for the moment.
Sports Reporter Alex Eschelman has more on how that tournament changed Hanifin's game.
"I think just confidence-wise, anytime you play in a tournament like that, you're playing against the best players in the world," he said.
"The pace of play and the level is so high; after you experience something like that, coming back to the regular season, it just gives you a different confidence. The game almost feels a little bit slower in some ways.
"I think anytime you play in high-pressure situations, whether it's Four Nations or playoff games, it always makes you a better player."
The Vegas Golden Knights are back at home Thursday to host the Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.
-
Tomas Hertl scores in OT as Golden Knights win 4-3, hand Jets 10th straight lossReilly Smith had a goal and an assist, Mitch Marner also had a power-play goal, and Brett Howden also scored for the Golden Knights, who snapped a five-game skid.
Hat trick leads to Blackhawks' 3-2 OT victory over Golden KnightsMark Stone and Brandon Saad scored for Vegas. Stone had his fourth goal in four games to give Vegas a 2-1 lead 42 seconds into the second period.
Golden Knights defenseman joining Eichel as part of USA's Olympic hockey teamThis announcement comes days after Team Canada announced its roster will include forwards Mitch Marner and Mark Stone as well as defenseman Shea Theodore.
Knights in the Morning: Brett Howden reflects on growth from season to seasonAfter a career-high season for the VGK forward, Channel 13 sports reporter Alex Exchelman asks Howden what he hopes to take from last year into this season.