LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Being selected for his first Olympic team is a dream come true for Noah Hanifin, who credits his experience in last year's Four Nations Face-Off with preparing him for the moment.

Sports Reporter Alex Eschelman has more on how that tournament changed Hanifin's game.

Knights in the Morning: Noah Hanifin credits Four Nations Face-Off with career growth

"I think just confidence-wise, anytime you play in a tournament like that, you're playing against the best players in the world," he said.

"The pace of play and the level is so high; after you experience something like that, coming back to the regular season, it just gives you a different confidence. The game almost feels a little bit slower in some ways.

"I think anytime you play in high-pressure situations, whether it's Four Nations or playoff games, it always makes you a better player."

