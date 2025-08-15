Summerlin South team wins their second game in the Little League World Series, fueled by community support

AFTER THE GAME

They won! The Summerlin South All Stars are now 2-0 in the Little League World Series with a 5-3 victory over Washington state Friday.

UP NEXT: The boys move on to game 3 on Monday, Aug. 18 against Southeast Region.



BEFORE THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Summerlin South All Stars are looking to continue their winning ways at the Little League World Series.

They dominated their opening game with a 16-1 victory over Illinois, and the players now find themselves just five wins away from the world title.

Nick Walters spoke one-on-one with coach TJ Fechser ahead of Friday's game to learn more about how the team is feeling and what it means to be in this position.

FULL INTERVIEW: Talking with Summerlin South All Stars coach during Little League World Series

The team takes the field Friday against Washington state. First pitch is scheduled for noon on ESPN.