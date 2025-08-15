Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Summerlin South team wins their second game in the Little League World Series, fueled by community support

Jared Freed/AP
Las Vegas, Nevada's Banks Mossler celebrates a double against Clarendon Hills, Ill. in the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Williamsport, PA. (AP Photo/Jared Freed)
AFTER THE GAME

They won! The Summerlin South All Stars are now 2-0 in the Little League World Series with a 5-3 victory over Washington state Friday.

UP NEXT: The boys move on to game 3 on Monday, Aug. 18 against Southeast Region.

BEFORE THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Summerlin South All Stars are looking to continue their winning ways at the Little League World Series.

They dominated their opening game with a 16-1 victory over Illinois, and the players now find themselves just five wins away from the world title.

Nick Walters spoke one-on-one with coach TJ Fechser ahead of Friday's game to learn more about how the team is feeling and what it means to be in this position.

FULL INTERVIEW: Talking with Summerlin South All Stars coach during Little League World Series

The team takes the field Friday against Washington state. First pitch is scheduled for noon on ESPN.

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Rochelle Richards

Rochelle Richards

Senior Sports Producer