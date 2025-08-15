Summerlin South team wins their second game in the Little League World Series, fueled by community support

AFTER THE GAME
They won! The Summerlin South All Stars are now 2-0 in the Little League World Series with a 5-3 victory over Washington state Friday.
UP NEXT: The boys move on to game 3 on Monday, Aug. 18 against Southeast Region.
BEFORE THE GAME
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Summerlin South All Stars are looking to continue their winning ways at the Little League World Series.
They dominated their opening game with a 16-1 victory over Illinois, and the players now find themselves just five wins away from the world title.
Nick Walters spoke one-on-one with coach TJ Fechser ahead of Friday's game to learn more about how the team is feeling and what it means to be in this position.
The team takes the field Friday against Washington state. First pitch is scheduled for noon on ESPN.
