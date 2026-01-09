Reilly Smith's 2 goals lead Golden Knights to 5-3 comeback win over Blue Jackets

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reilly Smith scored twice, Mark Stone extended his goal streak to six games and the Vegas Golden Knights overcame an early injury to goalie Carter Hart, rallying past the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Thursday night.

It was Smith's first two-goal game since scoring twice on April 5 last season against Calgary. Stone had three points and added to his career-best goal streak that is one behind the Golden Knights record set by Max Pacioretty in 2021.

Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist for Vegas, Brett Howden also scored and Mitch Marner and Tomas Hertl each had two assists. Akira Schmid made 21 saves in relief of Hart, who went out at 8:24 of the first period.

Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets. Kent Johnson and Kirill Marchenko both scored, and Sean Monahan finished with two assists. Jet Greaves stopped 21 shots.

It's the first time the Golden Knights have won back-to-back games since winning at Philadelphia and Columbus on Dec. 11 and 13. Vegas, however, is tied with Edmonton for first place in the Pacific Division.

Columbus took a 2-0 lead midway through the first period, the first goal coming when Jenner got the puck past a clearly compromised Hart.

But then the Golden Knights roared back as Smith scored with 7:40 left in the first period and then 5:19 into the second to tie the game. Goals by Eichel at even strength and Stone on a power play made it 4-2 entering the second intermission.

Up next

Blue Jackets: Visit the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Golden Knights: Host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.