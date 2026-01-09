LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lee Canyon has always been home to the Ruby Family.

“I met my wife up here and so it’s been a family event," Jeff Ruby said.

WATCH| Alex Eschelman talks to the Ruby Family about competition honoring death of Chris Ruby

Son's memory lives on through annual Lee Canyon ski competition

Skiing and snowboarding has brought both pure joy and tragedy. In 2014, Jeff's son, Chris, died in a snowboarding accident.

“I miss him and I’ll see him again but I miss him," Ruby said.

While they miss him everyday, they also remember him through the annual Chris Ruby Memorial Cup, which is a family-fun ski and snowboard competition where 100% of the proceeds go towards the Nevada Donor Network.

“The introduction was made through the Ruby family. This was the network they decided that they wanted to support due to Chris’s donations and how many lives that he helped out," Lee Canyon General Manager Joshua Bean said.

Chris helped more than 90 people through being an organ donor.

“He loved to race and he loved to go fast and enjoy," Ruby said. "I know that he’s cheering for everybody and the fact that it’s a fun family event.”

Josh Wixom, more commonly known as "Roo" on the mountain, has won the last two Ruby Cups and says Lee Canyon also symbolizes family to him.

“I got into it when I was 10 years old, my father brought me up here," Wixom said. "He’s actually kind of blind right now, so I send videos [of me snowboarding] to his wife, his wife describes them to him and it’s pretty much our weekly discussion of what adventures I’ve had, he likes it cause he actually knows the terrain so when I describe it to him he actually knows what I’m talking about."

Chris's spirit lives on through the cup. Since its inception, over 5,000 people have become donors at the event.

“He wanted to help people out, and he just enjoyed life, it’s bittersweet, really, but I’m glad we do this every year.”

The 11th annual Ruby Cup takes place on Saturday at Lee Canyon.