LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday mornings at Dula Gym in Las Vegas, the sound of paddles and laughter fills the court—not just from athletes, but from veterans finding healing through pickleball.

The program, organized by the Southern Pickleball Coalition and led by volunteers like Marine Corps veteran Augie Costanzo, offers a unique form of rehabilitation for military veterans through the increasingly popular sport.

WATCH: Taylor Rocha talks to veterans about creating community through pickleball

Las Vegas veterans find healing and community through pickleball program

“Without pickleball, I’d probably stay in bed longer,” said Costanzo. “It keeps you active. You want to get up, see the people, play and have a good time.”

Each veteran who joins the program receives access to weekly sessions focused on connection and movement. For former Coast Guard veteran Glenn Westman, it’s become a second calling.

“Anybody who wants to meet new people, get in shape… all of the things that are beneficial as living human beings are available in pickleball,” Westman said.

Westman picked up the sport after retiring and quickly saw a transformation. “I lost 46 pounds in four months,” he said. “But it wasn’t until I started teaching children and veterans that I really fell in love with it.”

The program isn’t limited to able-bodied participants. Wheelchair athlete Jason Kelley, who served in the U.S Marine Corps, began playing pickleball after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. He says the game reminds him of the brotherhood he experienced in the military.

“It’s all about bringing your fellow brothers and sisters together—even if it’s just for a moment,” Kelley said.

Kelley also shared the challenges of navigating life in a wheelchair, both on and off the court. “When people see me, I don’t think they really see me,” he said. “They see someone who’s broken or in their way. We’re more of a handicap to the able-bodied community than a blessing. I want people to see Jason—not just another guy in a wheelchair.”

That sense of belonging is something Everett Lowry, a recreational therapist with the Paralyzed Veterans of America Nevada Chapter, sees every week. For him, supporting these athletes isn’t just a job—it’s a calling.

“I felt like I was born to do this job,” Lowry said. “It’s the greatest honor I’ve ever had in my career.”

Despite those challenges, the program has created a strong sense of belonging. “What I see is happiness,” Westman said. “If I can take an hour away from whatever it is they suffer from, that’s what we do.”

Sessions are held at Dula Gym multiple times a week, and the program continues to grow through community support and volunteer coaching. For many of the participants, it’s more than a game—it’s a lifeline.

“I’m glad they chose me,” Westman said tearfully. “My joy in this is to just make them feel better about themselves… To see them start from nothing, to understand the game, grow, compete… There’s very little else a person needs at my age. You just give back—or you quit. And I don’t quit."