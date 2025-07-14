Durango High football in turmoil: Parents say poor communication jeopardized senior season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Parents of Durango High School football players say communication missteps and abrupt leadership changes have upended their children's final season, leaving student-athletes without guidance and families without answers.

Taylor Rocha sat down with a concerned mother and son to hear their concerns.

Football practice came to a stop on June 12. Four days later, players were notified there would be no workouts until a July 8 team meeting — a nearly monthlong pause in training.

“I’m a single mom. This was our shot at a scholarship,” said Nancy Tran, whose son John is a senior lineman ranked as one of the top in the valley. “We worked so hard for him to get a sports scholarship, and now that’s all gonna go away because they took away his coach.”

The first official school communication wasn’t sent until June 23 — 11 days after practice stopped — announcing Athletic Director Keno Young as interim head football coach. But Channel 13 found Young’s title had been updated on Durango’s website as early as June 13.

“We had to turn into investigative reporters just to know what was happening with our kids… and still, nothing was answered,” Nancy said.

John said he didn’t realize head coach Robert Cutts had been removed until his name disappeared from the team page.

“I didn’t get to say goodbye to Coach Cutts. He was like a father figure to me,” John said. “I was sad. I felt like everything we worked for was just gone.”

A previously scheduled Raiders-sanctioned 7-on-7 camp, which had been a key part of the summer schedule, was never held.

“That could’ve been huge for me. That was our last ride together,” John said.

The new coaching staff also scrapped much of the team’s original summer schedule, a plan families say they had followed since spring. Players were left with little structure, and for some, no clarity on what was coming next.

“We had a schedule. We knew the games, the dates, where we were traveling. And then — nothing. Just silence,” Nancy said.

John said he attempted to reach out to Cutts after practices were canceled but never heard back. Multiple sources tell Channel 13 the former head coach was instructed not to speak to players or staff.

“I really didn’t have like a father figure in my life… and Coach Cutts was always there for me. I could talk to him no matter what,” John said.

Durango’s football shakeup came as part of broader changes across the school’s athletic programs — with head coaches in basketball and soccer also removed. The Clark County School District declined to comment on personnel matters, but multiple sources tell Channel 13 the removals were linked to policy violations, including unauthorized field access and eligibility issues.

“I know there are policies. But sometimes you have to look at things as a parent — not just as procedure,” Nancy said.

Now, Athletic Director Keno Young is leading the football program, while also coaching girls' flag football and golf. Some families question whether he has the capacity or experience to step into the head football role.

“Coaching girls' flag is not the same as coaching varsity boys' football. It’s just not,” Nancy said.

While CCSD says Young was involved with the football program in 2022, seniors who were freshmen that year told Channel 13 they don’t remember seeing him.

“He didn’t even know who I was… like, I’m one of the players on the team,” John said.

Multiple parents also told Channel 13 that Young has used profanity toward student-athletes and staff, compounding concerns about his leadership.

“I don’t even know what’s going on anymore. We’re just showing up hoping someone tells us something,” John said.

A parent meeting in early July aimed to provide clarity but left families divided. Some said their questions were answered. Others left feeling dismissed.

“We just wanted to know what was going on. That’s it. Just some honesty. I’m not asking for special treatment. I just want them to treat our kids like they matter,” Nancy said.

“We’re trying to be ready. But how can we be when no one’s telling us what we’re walking into?” John added.

While the school district may have followed internal protocols in making staffing changes, many Durango families say the damage has already been done, eroding trust and overshadowing what was supposed to be a milestone season.

