Golden Misfit Deryk Engelland reflects on upcoming induction into Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland is being inducted into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame this Friday evening at Lee's Family Forum.

Through a fruitful 11-season career spent with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Calgary Flames, Engelland is perhaps best known to Vegas locals not for what he did on the ice but for what he said on it.

Engelland delivered the 'We are Vegas Strong' speech before the Knights' first-ever game in 2017 just days after the 1 October speech. Ever since, Engelland helped spearhead the VGK's efforts to give back to the community.

I sat down with Engelland on Tuesday at City National Arena to hear the Original Misfit reflect on what the recognition means to him.

"It means a lot," Engelland, 43, said. "Never thought in a million years with my skill set or anything like that, I'd be considered for any Hall of Fame. But when they explain it to you, beyond just on-ice production and stuff like that, it's a lot of community involvement and giving back. I've prided myself my entire career getting out there and being involved in every community that I played in."

"Without the fans and giving back community, you don't have a job," Engelland continued. "Most guys take big pride in that and I definitely still do."

A native Canadian being from the Edmonton area, Engelland arrived in Las Vegas in 2003 at the age of 22 to play for the Las Vegas Wranglers. After meeting his wife during his two seasons playing in The Orleans Arena, the D-man broke through to the NHL.

In what he calls a 'full circle' moment, Engelland returned to Vegas when he was selected by the Knights in the 2017 expansion draft. He served as an alternative captain for the VGK in the franchise's inaugural season, helping the team reach the Stanley Cup Final.

Through three seasons with VGK, Engelland played in 202 games, totaling eight goals and 33 assists. Most importantly to many, he helped set a culture of winning and community involvement for a new franchise.

Since retiring from hockey in December 2020, Engelland has continued to work with the Golden Knights by giving back to the community through the VGK Foundation.

The Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Friday evening at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson. For tickets and seating, you can visit the SNSHOF website.